The Windsor Spitfires are on the brink of elimination from the OHL playoffs.
Windsor dropped a 6-3 decision to Kitchener at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night and now trail the OHL Western Conference final, 3-1.
Nathan Villeneuve, Anthony Cristoforo and Caden Harvey scored for the Spitfires, who were down 4-0 after the second period.
Game 5 in the series goes Friday night in Kitchener.
The no quit Spits!— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 30, 2026
Anthony Cristoforo makes it two straight for the @SpitsHockey as they look to mount the game four comeback.#OHLPlayoffs | #KITvsWSR pic.twitter.com/fK2A2jT4qD