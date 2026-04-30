The Windsor Spitfires are on the brink of elimination from the OHL playoffs.

Windsor dropped a 6-3 decision to Kitchener at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night and now trail the OHL Western Conference final, 3-1.

Nathan Villeneuve, Anthony Cristoforo and Caden Harvey scored for the Spitfires, who were down 4-0 after the second period.

Game 5 in the series goes Friday night in Kitchener.