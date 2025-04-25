A forward for the Windsor Spitfires is on the roster to represent Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.

Jack Nesbitt will be on the team which is scheduled to take place in Frisco and Allen, Texas, from April 23 until May 3.

The 18-year-old recorded 25 goals and 39 assists for a total of 64 points in 65 games played in the 2024-25 regular season.

In total, there are 11 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), 10 players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and four from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) who will represent Team Canada.

Canada defeated the United States 6-4 to earn gold at last year's tournament in Espoo, Finland.

Since 2002, Canada has won five gold medals in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2021, and 2024, in addition to one silver in 2005, and four bronze medals in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2023.