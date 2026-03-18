Jack Nesbitt scored two goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 5-1 at the WFCU Centre Tuesday night.

Beksultan Makysh had a goal and two assists, and Michael Newlove stopped 14 of 15 shots for the Spitfires.

The Spitfires have moved into first place in the OHL West Division after Flint lost 6-2 to the Rangers in Kitchener.

Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season.

The Firebirds are in Owen Sound Wednesday night, and Windsor travels to London Friday.