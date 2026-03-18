Jack Nesbitt scored two goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 5-1 at the WFCU Centre Tuesday night.
Beksultan Makysh had a goal and two assists, and Michael Newlove stopped 14 of 15 shots for the Spitfires.
The Spitfires have moved into first place in the OHL West Division after Flint lost 6-2 to the Rangers in Kitchener.
Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season.
The Firebirds are in Owen Sound Wednesday night, and Windsor travels to London Friday.
Forget the snow, enjoy this one from Garden 🪴— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 18, 2026
It's three straight for the @SpitsHockey as Ethan Garden makes a great move in front to pick up his 16th of the season. pic.twitter.com/BjRwL4jBOt