The OHL's Windsor Spitfires are sending their condolences to all those impacted by a crash that killed three hockey players travelling to practice in Southern Alberta.

A message posted on the Spitfires' X account says, "The Windsor Spitfires extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, teammates, and loved ones of JJ Wright, Cameron Casorso, and Caden Fine-three players with the Southern Alberta Mustangs who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their teammates, coaches, billet families, and everyone connected to the Mustangs organization as they grieve this heartbreaking and unimaginable loss."

February 3, 2026

The RCMP say the collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle at an intersection near Stavely, Alberta, south of Calgary.

Police say two 18-year-old men from B.C. and a 17-year-old from Alabama were killed, while the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The Mustangs, who play in the U.S. Premier Hockey League, say they are working with authorities and supporting players, staff, and families.