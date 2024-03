The Windsor Spitfires dropped a 5-1 decision to the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

AJ Spellacy scored Windsor's only goal.



The Spitfires are now winless in their last eight games and head to Flint Saturday night.



They return home to take on the London Knights Sunday afternoon at 4:05.



AM800 will have all of the action with Steve Bell.