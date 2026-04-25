The Windsor Spitfires lost game one of the OHL Western Conference Finals to the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

A Spits penalty in the final minutes of the extra frame gave Rangers Centreman Sam O’Reilly the opportunity he needed to seal the series opener.

It’s Windsor’s first loss in the postseason after sweeping their opponents, the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds, in the first two rounds.

Joey Costanzo stopped 26 shots for the Spits, including several big saves in the extra frame to keep Windsor in the game.

Anthony Cristoforo opened the scoring for the Spitfires only 47 seconds into the opening frame, burying a rebound on a Carson Woodall shot.

Windsor’s lead was short-lived after the Rangers received goals from Alex Bilecki and Dylan Edwards.

The two sides continued to trade leads with the Spits getting goals from Nathan Villeneuve and Jack Nesbitt.

In the dying minutes of the second period, tangled in penalty troubles, the Spitfires gave up the equalizer to Jack Pridham.

Both teams will have a day to rest before returning to the ice in Kitchener on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Spitfires fans will have an opportunity to watch their team on home ice Monday, April 27, when they host the Rangers for game 3 at the WFCU Centre at 7:05 p.m.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian