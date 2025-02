The Windsor Spitfires travelled to Flint to take on the Firebirds on Saturday night in their final face-off of the regular season.

In a back and forth game, the Firebirds came out on top 5-4.

Spits centreman Ryan Abraham netted a hat-trick in the losing effort, earning second star of the game.

The Spitfires return home Sunday to welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.