The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up the 2023-24 season with an 8-5 loss to the Spirit in Saginaw on Saturday evening.

This was the 13th straight loss for the Spits, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

In the first period, three goals by the Spirit gave them an early lead. Windsor responded with Valentin Zhugin scoring, a goal by AJ Spellacy, and another shot by Jack Greenwell which pushed the game to a tie at the end of the first.

Two goals by Saginaw gave them a 5-3 lead at the end of the second period.

In the third, two additional goals by the Spirit pushed them to a 7-3 lead. Windsor's Zhugin scored his second goal of the night, followed by a goal by Spitfires captain Liam Greentree. The Spirit tacked on another goal to the scoreboard with less than a minute left in the game to claim an 8-5 victory.

Nicholas Welsh, author at the Windsor Spitfires, states that the boys will clean out their lockers today.

Windsor will have a top four pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection on April 12, and will be waiting for the OHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday, March 27.