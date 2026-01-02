The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

They take a three-game winning streak to St. Catharines for a matchup with the Niagara Ice Dogs.

The Spits will be in Erie Saturday night for a game against the Otters.

AM800's coverage of tonight's game with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45.

Meantime, the OHL has named Anthony Cristoforo of the Spitfires the league's defenceman of the month for December.

The 19-year-old scored six goals and had 12 points in eight games last month and a plus-eight rating.