The Windsor Spitfires are looking to even their Western Conference final series against the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spitfires are down two games to one to the Rangers with Game 4 happening Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 4-2 Game 3 win Monday night after dropping the first two games of the series on the road in Kitchener.

Spits forward Jack Nesbitt says the team needs to play Spitfire hockey to even the series.

"Don't get into any of their kind of stuff," says Nesbitt. "I think what we did last game, we came out hot and scored the first two goals, so I think if we do that again, then we'll take control of the game and take it from there."

He says the Spits are ready for Game 4.

"We're making sure we're prepared before the game and making sure we get that hot start, and if we keep doing that, then we should be able to take a win tonight," he says.

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Nesbitt dropped the gloves in Game 3 and says the team is not afraid to fight.

"For me it was just getting the crowd into it and the boys get going but no, it was good; we're a tough team, and we're not going to back down," says Nesbitt.

Wednesday night's coverage on AM800 begins with the pre-game show with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva at 6:50 p.m.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Game 5 of the series is back in Kitchener Friday night.