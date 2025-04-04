The Windsor Spitfires could end the opening round of playoffs tonight with a win at home.

The Spits and the Soo Greyhounds have been battling it out in Round 1 of the OHL Playoffs, with Windsor leading the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Windsor dominated Games 1 and 2, winning the first game 7-2, and then claiming a 7-1 victory in the second match-up.

The Spits then lost Game 3 in overtime 3-2 when the series shifted to Sault Ste. Marie - ultimately forcing a Game 5.

On Wednesday night, Windsor claimed another big victory, winning the game 4-1 with two goals each by Noah Morneau and Ilya Protas.

Puck drop for tonight's game at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.