The Windsor Spitfires will be pushing hard for a win tonight at home to move onto the next round of playoffs.

The Spits were shut out on Wednesday night in Kitchener by the Rangers during Game 4.

The Rangers goalie, Jackson Parsons, made 24 saves, while Spits goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Windsor leads the best-of-seven OHL Western Conference semifinal series 3-1.

Despite how well the Spits have been performing in Round 1 and 2 of the playoffs, Windsor has been without a number of players as the team faces a string of injuries.

Greg Walters, head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, says no one expected the Spits to sweep the Rangers in four games.

"They're a great hockey team, and their goalie was their best player, and that's hockey. But we're excited to get home to our great fans."

He says the boys need to give a bit more.

"You'll see everyone stepping up a little bit more. We need more from a lot of guys with all the guys we have out, and I'm sure we'll get it done."

Walters says the series has been great.

"The boys are loving it, it was 7,000 people there, it was a great hockey game. And we had our chances, their goalie was goo, we hit five posts, and we'll bring it back here."

Walters says the team is excited for a loud game from the fans for Game 5.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides