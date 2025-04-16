The Windsor Spitfires will look to keep their win streak hot tonight for a chance to sweep in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs.

The Spitfires and the Rangers will play Game 4 tonight in Kitchener, with Windsor leading the series 3-0.

Windsor won both Games 1 and 2 at home, before winning 6-3 on Monday evening.

Spits captain Liam Greetree scored five goals - pushing him to 14 goals in the playoffs so far.

If the Rangers win tonight's game, the series will shift back to Windsor for Game 5.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.