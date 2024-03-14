The Windsor Spitfires will look to snap a seven game winless streak Thursday night, when they welcome the Guelph Storm to town.

Windsor's last win before the current slump, which has ended their playoff hopes, was against Guelph in a wild 8-7 overtime victory back on February 23.



The Spitfires are coming off a 5-2 loss against Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, while Guelph was blanked 6-0 by Saginaw.



Windsor remains last in the Western Conference, with a record of 18-36-5-3 on the season.



Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.



Five games remain in the regular season for the Spitfires after Thursday's game.

