The Windsor Spitfires are chasing another win tonight to remain undefeated on the season.

The Spitfires will welcome the Niagara IceDogs to the WFCU Centre for their first match-up of the year.

Windsor remains perfect on the season so far, winning all five of their games.

The Spits remain in first place in the OHL.

The IceDogs are currently 3-1 on the season.

Liam Greentree, AJ Spellacy, and Jack Nesbitt will be on the Spitfires' roster tonight as they return from NHL Camp.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.