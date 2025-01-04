The Windsor Spitfires look to keep their win streak rolling.

The Spits will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, to take on the Otters tonight.

Windsor has won their last six games, including a 9-5 victory over the Guelph Storm on Thursday night.

The Spitfires remain in second place overall in the league with 57 points and a 27-7-2-1 record. Meanwhile, the Otters sit in ninth overall with an 18-10-3-1 and 40 points on the season.

Windsor's captain Liam Greentree now leads the league in points with 65 after recording five points on Thursday.

The Spits and the Otters have only met on the ice twice this season, with both teams winning one each.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 News pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.