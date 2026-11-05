Spitfires look to extend winning streak in Peterborough

The Windsor Spitfires during their game on October 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Windsor Spitfires)

The Windsor Spitfires are hoping to keep their momentum flying when they hit the ice against the Petes in Peterborough.

The Spits have won four straight games, including three consecutive shutouts, with goalie Michael Newlove leading the way.

Newlove was named Goaltender of the Week by the OHL after making a combined 81 saves across those three shutout victories.

Windsor currently sits third in the West Division with an 8-5-2-1 record, while the Petes are at the bottom of the East Division with an 8-9-0-0 record.

This will be their first match-up this season.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. You can catch all the action on AM800, with Steve Bell’s pre-game show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spitfires will continue their road trip over the weekend, taking on the Ottawa 67’s on Friday night before wrapping things up against the Frontenacs in Kingston on Sunday afternoon.