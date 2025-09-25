The Windsor Spitfires are back on home ice tonight and will look to keep their momentum going.

The Spits will welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor has won both of their games so far this season after defeating the Sarnia Sting and the London Knights last week.

The Wolves have lost both of their games this season.

Those who attend tonight's game will have a chance to win Detroit Lions tickets during their themed 'We Love Football' night.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.