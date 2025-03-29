The Windsor Spitfires will look for their second playoff victory tonight.

The Spits defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-2 on Thursday night for Game 1 in the opening round of the OHL Playoffs.

L.A. Kings prospect, and Spits captain Liam Greentree put up two goals and two assists, centre Noah Morneau added a pair of goals and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas recorded four assists.

Windsor is back in the postseason after finishing with the second-worst record in the league last year.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Following tonight's game, the series will shift to Sault Ste. Marie for Game 3 on March 31, and Game 4 on April 2.