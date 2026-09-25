Spitfires look for first win as they welcome the Firebirds

Windsor Spitfires' Anthony Cristoforo and Ethan Belchetz during their game against the Saginaw Spirit on February 5, 2025.

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for their first regular season win tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off two losses last weekend during a home-and-home series with the London Knights.

The Spits fell in overtime 3-2 during their season opener and then lost 6-2 during their home opener.

Tonight’s game will be a themed ‘Video Game’ night, which will feature a number of full-size video games in the fan zone throughout the entire game.

Those in attendance are also encouraged to dress as their favourite character for a change to win a prize.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.