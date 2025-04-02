The Windsor Spitfires will look to rally from their overtime loss when they battle the Greyhounds in Game 4.

The Spits fell 3-2 on Monday night to the Soo in overtime after captain Liam Greentree tied the game with 21 seconds left in the third period.

Windsor leads the best-of-7 opening round series 2-1.

The Spits dominated Games 1 and 2, winning the first game 7-2, and then claiming a 7-1 victory in the second match-up.

Tonight's game will be played in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens.

The series will then shift back to Windsor for Game 5.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:07 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.