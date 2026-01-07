The Windsor Spitfires have made another trade.

The Spits have acquired defenceman Jakub Fibigr from the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for Carter Hicks and three draft picks.

Fibigr was born in 2006 and is a native of Unicov, Czechia.

He was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the Mississauga Steelheads in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Fibigr is in his third OHL season and has appeared in 146 games, registering 100 points.

He was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the seventh round, 202nd overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Fibigr also competed in the 2025 and 2026 World Juniors.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night when they welcome the Erie Otters to the WFCU Centre.