AJ Spellacy's shorthanded goal midway through the third period was the game-winner as the Spitfires beat the top-ranked London Knights 4-3 at the WFCU Centre Sunday night.

Carter Froggett in relief of starter Joey Costanzo stopped all 13 shots he faced in picking up the win.

Costanzo was pulled early in the second period after the Knights had opened a 3-0 lead.

Ilya Protas scored twice for Windsor, while Anthony Cristoforo had two assists.

Windsor is now six points back of London for first-place in the overall OHL standings.