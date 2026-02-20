The Windsor Spitfires will look for their fourth straight win tonight in Kitchener.

The Spits will battle the Rangers this evening.

Windsor is coming off a massive 7-1 victory on Family Day over the Saginaw Spirit.

This will be the third time this season that the Spits and Rangers meet on the ice, with Kitchener winning both matches.

The Rangers are second overall in the OHL with 80 points, while the Spits are sixth overall with 79 points.

Following tonight's game, Windsor only has 12 games remaining the regular season.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.

The Spitfires will return home on Sunday afternoon when they battle the Flint Firebirds.