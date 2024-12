The Windsor Spitfires close out the unofficial first half of the regular season tonight when they host the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is tied for the second-best record in the OHL with 22 wins and 47 points through 32 games.

After the game, the Spits will be off for the Christmas break until December 28th when they play the first two games in the Soo.

AM800's coverage of tonight's game with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.