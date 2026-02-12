The Windsor Spitfires are hosting a glow party for tonight's game.

The Spits will welcome the Sarnia Sting to home ice.

Windsor fell 5-2 in Sault Ste. Marie to the Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon.

This will be the fifth time this season that Windsor and Sarnia meet on the ice, with the Spits winning three of their four previous match-ups.

The Spits sit in second in the West Division with 73 points, while the Sting sit in fifth with 38 points.

Tonight's game is themed as the Winter Olympics GLOW Party, where glow sticks will be handed out to those in attendance.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.