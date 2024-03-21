The end of the OHL regular season is now just around the corner for the Windsor Spitfires, and for the first time since 2015 a berth in the playoffs will not follow.

It's been a challenging season overall for the Spitfires, as the team has spent the majority of the season at or near the league's basement, and they lead the league in goals against by a large margin.



Windsor will play their final home game of the regular season tonight against the Erie Otters, looking to snap a 10 game winless skid.



This is the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs, with Erie having won two out of the three played so far.



The Spitfires are coming off a 7-4 loss against the London Knights on Sunday, while Erie defeated the Saginaw Spirit 5-4 on Saturday.



Windsor enters Thursday night with a record of 18-39-5-3, second last in the OHL, but just two points ahead of Niagara for last overall in the league.



Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with AM800's pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.



The Spitfires will then wrap up the final two games of the regular season on the road, with a visit to London on Friday and then in Saginaw on Saturday.

