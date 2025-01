The Spitfires will be looking for back to back wins Sunday when they face Brampton at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off a 4-3 victory in overtime on Friday night in Sarnia.

The Spits sit 3rd in the OHL with 67 points, behind the top ranked London Knights who have 73 points, and the Kitchener Rangers who have 70 points.

The Steelheads are 7th in the Eastern Conference with 46 points on the season.

The AM800 pregame show gets underway at 3:50 p.m.

Puck drops at 4:05 p.m.