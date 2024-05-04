The Windsor Spitfires annual Orientation Camp is taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, the newest crop of prospects will be at the WFCU Centre.



The 15 selections made by the Spits in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection will be in attendance, highlighted by #1 overall pick forward Ethan Belchetz, as well as the three selections made at the U18 Draft.



That group is highlighted by #1 overall selection goaltender Michael Newlove.



One free agent, Gannon Hunter from Windsor AAA, will also be taking part.



The camp will include both on and off-ice sessions.



The on-ice session goes this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will include a practise and a 3-on-3 scrimmage.



All on-ice sessions will be free and open to the public.



Anyone looking to attend the 2024 Orientation Camp scrimmages is asked to enter through the community gate at the WFCU and into the community rinks.

