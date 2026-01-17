The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters, 3-2 Friday night.

The Spits took a commanding lead of this game, going up three goals to one in the first period.

Anthony Cristoforo scored two goals himself with a power play goal netted by Ethan Belchetz.

Erie would close the gap late in the game, with a goal by Caden Edwards.

A last ditch effort to tie the game up was unsuccessful as the Spits held on for the win.

Spitfires are back in action Saturday in Brampton against the Battalion.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:45 p.m. on AM800.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske