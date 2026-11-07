Spitfires hold off 67’s comeback to extend winning streak

The Windsor Spitfires fended off the Ottawa 67’s on Friday night to push their winning streak to six games.

The Spits continued their Eastern Ontario road trip in the National’s Capital, coming away with a 5-4 victory.

Windsor jumped out to an early lead with goals from John McLaughlin and Michal Svrcek in the first frame, before Ty Bergeron scored early in the second period to make it 3-0.

However, the 67’s stormed back with three unanswered goals of their own to tie the game.

The Spits’ McLaughlin and the 67’s Spencer Bowes traded goals to keep the game tied.

With less than five minutes to go in the third period, Anthony Cristoforo found the back of the net for the eighth time this season to keep Windsor’s win streak alive.

In between the pipes, Jake Windbiel stopped 21 of the 25 shots sent his way.

Windsor will close out its road trip against the Eastern Conference-leading Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:50 p.m. on AM800.