The Windsor Spitfires take a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 tonight in Kitchener.

The Spits posted back-to-back 5-1 wins on home ice, holding the Rangers to 19 shots on goal in each game.

Forward Ilya Protas leads the playoffs in scoring with 20 points and Joey Costanzo has posted the lowest goals-against average at 1.83 and save percentage at .923.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.