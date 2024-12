Joey Costanzo made 27 saves to lead the Spitfires to a 4-1 win over Guelph at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Noah Morneau and Ryan Abraham each had a goal and an assist.

The Spitfires head to the holiday break with a mark of 23-7-2-and-1, good for 49 points and second overall in the league.

Windsor is back in action Dec. 28 in Sault Ste. Marie.