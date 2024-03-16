Losses have piled up over the last few weeks for the Windsor Spitfires, but the club will try to halt an eight game losing streak in Flint against the Firebirds tonight.

Windsor is coming off a 5-1 loss against the Guelph Storm on Thursday night, while Flint defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Wednesday.



Entering Saturday night's game, the Spitfires record sits at 18-37-5-3 on season, second last in the entire OHL.



This is the sixth and final meeting between the West Division rivals this season, with the Firebirds winning three out of the five games played.



Puck drop in Flint is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45.



The Spitfires will then return home Sunday, for a matchup against the London Knights.

