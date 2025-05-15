The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Windsor Spitfires forward Liam Greentree is this year's recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy.

Greentree was chosen for the award by a panel of accredited OHL media members, being recognized as the team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey in his community.

The Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy is presented in honour of former Windsor Spitfires captain and Calgary Flames prospect Mickey Renaud, who tragically passed away at the age of 19 on Feb. 18, 2008, due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an underlying heart condition.

The Tecumseh native played three seasons with the Spitfires from 2005 to 2008.

In his third season in Windsor and second as team captain, Greentree collected 49 goals, 70 assists, and 119 points over 64 games, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-55.

Noted as the first Spitfire to arrive at the rink and the last one to leave on game days, Greentree played a lead role in the club's involvement with the Goodfellows newspaper drive.

The 19-year-old from Oshawa was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (26th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Greentree follows Ryan Ellis (2010-11) as the second Spitfires player to win the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy.

Greentree will be formally presented with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June.