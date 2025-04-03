The captain of the Windsor Spitfires is one of 20 players in the Ontario Hockey League nominated to receive a prestigious award.

Liam Greentree made the list of nominees for the Red Tilson Trophy which is submitted by OHL member teams as their Most Outstanding Player during the 2024-25 regular season.

The trophy is voted on by the sports writers and broadcasters of the OHL, and will voting will close on April 4 at 5 p.m.

The trophy was first presented in 1945 and is named in honour of Albert "Red" Tilson who was killed in action in Europe during World War II.

Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season with the Oshawa Generals.

The candidate receiving the highest number of accumulative votes will be recognized as the Most Outstanding Player in the OHL, and will stand as a finalist for the CHL Player of the Year Award.

Greentree wrapped up the 2024-25 regular season with 119 points, scoring 49 goals, and recording 70 assists.