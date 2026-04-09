"I feel the whole city is behind me when I'm in that net."

That's how Joey Costanzo, the goalie for the Windsor Spitfires, feels when playing in front of the home crowd at the WFCU Centre.

"I've worked so hard, and to have the city rally behind not only the team, myself, I've said it before, I feel the whole city behind me when I'm in that net," says Costanzo.

Costanzo and the Spitfires continue to prepare for their Round 2 playoff series against the Flint Firebirds.

The teams square off Friday night for Game 1 at the WFCU Centre.

Costanzo says Flint plays with a lot of swagger.

"They have a lot of big power forwards who can score and skate," says Costanzo. "I think we match up well against them. We're going to give them a lot of respect because they are a great team, but at the end of the day, I think I like our matchup."

He says the Spits feel confident heading into the series.

"Nobody has more fun than us, and I really like our group," he says. "We're really tight-knit this year, and I think we can go far."

Costanzo and the Spits swept Guelph in the opening round of the OHL playoffs.

He had a goals-against average of 1.25 in the four games, had one shutout, and posted a 0.952 save percentage.

AM800's pre-game show with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva for Game 1 begins at 6:50 p.m.