The general manager of the Windsor Spitfires says they're getting 'an immediate impact player' in the team's first overall selection in the OHL Draft.

During a news conference Thursday at the WFCU Centre, Bill Bowler announced the team is selecting 16-year-old forward Ethan Belchetz of the OHL Cup champion Oakville Rangers with the first overall pick.

"He can bring it in so many ways with his physical stature, if you want to play that style of game. But for a guy of that size, he can actually play in small areas. He's an elite brain that makes plays around the net yet is hard enough and strong enough to take it to the night and drive it to the net. We've got something here that's special," says Bowler.

A 6-foot-5, 234-pound, left-wing from Oakville, Belchetz was a key player for the OHL Cup champion Oakville Rangers, being named MVP of the annual showcase after collecting 11 points over seven games.

He was also recognized as OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year after leading the entire Ontario Minor Hockey Association with 46 goals and 84 points in just 34 games, guiding his team to a 31-1 regular season record. He'd go on to add 16 points in eight playoff games.

Bowler says this is an elite talent both on and off the ice.

"When you witness or watch what he does on the ice, I don't think it will take long for him to be a real impact player," he says. "Where he fits in, I honestly don't know, it's too early. We are expecting this young man to contribute immediately."



When asked about managing expectations for a highly touted prospect who's only 16-years-old, Bowler says that whether it be the first overall pick or the 15th round selection, the players decide when they're going to reach their full potential, and they make sure they give them the support they need.

There's no timeline on Ethan, having said that, we've been around hockey a long time. Kids that put up 80 something points at 6-foot-5, MVP of the OHL Cup, it's obvious this young man can play hockey," he says.

Belchetz is just the second player to ever be chosen first overall by the Spitfires, who took forward Jim Fox of the North Bay Trappers with the first selection back in 1976.