The Windsor Spitfires couldn't find their way out of the storm Friday night.

Despite the Spitfires rallying to tie the game three times, the Storm managed to pull ahead winning 8-5 in Guelph at the Sleeman Centre.

Jack Nesbitt, Ethan Belchetz, Carson Woodall, J-C Lemieux, and Cole Davis all found the back of the net.

The Spitfires are back in action Friday Nov. 21 when they host the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.