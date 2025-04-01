A rookie for the Windsor Spitfires is being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League for his contributions during the first week of playoffs.

The OHL announced their top performers of the week for the week of playoff games ending March 30.

Spits forward Ethan Garden was named Rookie of the Week after recording a goal and two assists, for three points in two games played.

Garden recorded an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win at home over the Soo Greyhounds in Round 1 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

He then had a goal and an assist in Game 2 where the Spits won 7-1.

Garden was selected by Windsor in the ninth round, 164th overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He's recorded six goals, eight assists, and 14 points in 55 games this season.

Ethan Belchetz is the only other Spitfire to be named Rookie of the Week in the 2024-25 season.