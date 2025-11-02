The Windsor Spitfires were doubled up on 6-3 by the Spirit in Saginaw on Saturday night.

Carson Woodall, Carter Hicks, and AJ Spellacy all found the back of the net for the Spitfires, with assists from Beksultan Makysh, Wyatt Kennedy (2), Jack Nesbitt, Ethan Belchetz, and Ethan Garden.

On Saturday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced its top performers for the month of October and two Spitfires players made the list.

Woodall was named defenceman of the month. The third year veteran has recorded 23 points so far this season and the OHL said Woodall's offensive productivity has helped the Spitfires put together the league's third-ranked power play at 32.8 per cent, with him leading all OHL players in power play points with 14 (1-13--14).

Joey Costanzo is the OHL's goaltender of the month. The 20-year-old compiled an impressive record of 9-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over 11 contests. Costanzo's success featured a pair of shutouts, with the first in a 4-0 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Sept. 25th followed by another in a 6-0 triumph over the Niagara IceDogs on Oct. 2nd.

The Spits are back in action Sunday afternoon when the Flint Firebirds come to the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.