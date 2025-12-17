The Windsor Spitfires have fallen out of the Canadian Hockey League Top 10 ranking.

After sitting eighth in the CHL in the Week 12 ranking, Windsor has dropped out of the top 10 in the Week 13 ranking.

Windsor started the season as one of the highest-ranked junior hockey teams in Canada, sitting second for several weeks, but has been sliding since Week 8 to the bottom of the list before falling off in the latest ranking.

Windsor is coming off an Eastern Ontario road trip last weekend that saw the Spitfires pick up a 6-3 win on December 11 in Peterborough but then fall 4-3 in Kingston on December 12 and lost 2-1 in Ottawa on December 14.

Windsor is 5-4-1-0 in their last ten games and has been overtaken by Flint for the top spot in the West Division as the Firebirds sit eighth on the CHL list.

The Spitfires play Thursday at home to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, the team's last game before the Christmas break.

AM800 has the broadcast from the WFCU Centre starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.

As for the overall Top-10, the WHL's Everett Silvertips seized the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, as the Silvertips (25-3-2-1) have surged to the top on the strength of a five-game winning streak-and nine victories in their last 10 outings-while becoming the CHL's first club to hit the 25-win mark in 2025-26.

The OHL's Brantford Bulldogs (23-3-4-1) slide to No. 2 after a 2-1-0 week ended their ten-week run at No. 1, while the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders (22-4-4-0) continue their ascent back into the top three at No. 3, riding a five-game win streak that included a perfect 3-0-0 week.

CHL Top-10 Rankings-Week 13:

1. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

5. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

6. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

8. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)