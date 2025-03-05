The Windsor Spitfires have fallen off the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list for the first time since mid-October.

The Spits were put on the list during the Week 3 rankings, and have remained on the list since then in a number of different positions - their highest being ranked second.

Windsor was ranked ninth last week, but were defeated in two of their last three games, ultimately pushing them off the list.

The London Knights have also fallen one spot to second place after remaining in first on the list for nearly four months, since November 12.

The only other OHL teams on the list are the Kitchener Rangers in 7th, and the Brantford Bulldogs in 9th.

Despite slipping from the list, the Windsor Spitfires still remain third overall in the OHL standings with 85 points behind the Rangers and the Knights.

The Spits will be back in action on Thursday night at home, when they welcome the Kingston Frontenacs.