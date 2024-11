Brodie McConnell-Barker netted the game-winning goal 2:44 into overtime as the Greyhounds took down the Windsor Spitfires 2-1 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Noel Nordh scored the game-tying goal at 9:47 of the third period for Sault Ste. Marie.

Ethan Belchetz opened the scoring at 4:20 of the second period for Windsor.

The Spitfires managed just one win on this three game Northern Ontario road trip, a 5-3 win in North Bay on Thursday.

Windsor was hammered 9-3 in Sudbury Friday night.