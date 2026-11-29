Bogdan Yakushevsky playing for the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires surrendered seven goals in a 7-4 loss to the Erie Otters in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Hamza Havusic, Bogdan Yakushevsky, Caden Harvey and Lauchlan Whelan scored for Windsor. Jake Windbiel got the start in goal for the Spitfires.

Despite the setback, Windsor remains atop the OHL’s West Division with a 15-10-2-1 record.

The Spitfires return to action Saturday night when they host the Kitchener Rangers at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.