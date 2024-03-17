The Windsor Spitfires' losing streak is one away from double digits following a 7-4 loss to the Firebirds in Flint Saturday evening.

The Spits have lost nine straight and haven't won a game since February 23.

Flint and Windsor went head-to-head for the sixth time Saturday evening for their final match-up of the season.

In the first, two early goals for the Firebirds gave them a quick lead. Windsor's Noah Morneau and Ryan Abraham each scored roughly halfway through the period to tie it up 2-2. A goal by Flint put them in the lead going into the second.

In the second period, two additional goals by the Firebirds pushed the scoreboard to 5-2.

In the third, the Spitfires put in the work early in the period to trail by one with a goal by Josef Eichler and Valentin Zhugin - both in the first five minutes of the period. However, former Spitfire Oliver Peer scored two goals for Flint, securing a 7-4 victory.

The Spitfires are back in action this afternoon when they welcome the rival London Knights for a St. Patrick's Day match-up.

Windsor and London have met up four times this season, with the Knights claiming victory on all four.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 3:50 p.m.