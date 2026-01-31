The Windsor Spitfires were on the road in Kitchener on Friday night to face the Rangers.

The Rangers started the first period strong, securing the first goal of the game only five minutes in, and didn’t stop there. By the time the Spits’ Anthony Cristoforo scored their first goal 15 minutes into the second, the Rangers had already found the back of the net four times.

Unfortunately the Spits’ resistance wasn’t enough to kill their momentum - the Rangers went on to get two more goals in the third, with one last sigh of resistance from the Spitfires’ Andrew Robinson, assisted by captain Liam Greentree. The Rangers closed it out with one more at the end of the third, bringing the final score to 7-2 for Kitchener.

The Spits will host the Sarnia Sting on Sunday evening.

Puck-drop set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.