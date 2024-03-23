The losing streak for the Windsor Spitfires continued in London Friday evening when they fell 4-3 to the Knights.

This is the 12th straight loss for the Spits heading into their final game of the regular season.

Windsor has missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

In Friday's game, a slow start to the first period before Windsor's Carson Woodall found the back of the net to lead 1-0.

In the second period, the Knights scored three goals within six minutes of play. An unassisted goal by Spitfires' Ryan Abraham put the scoreboard at 3-2.

In the third, Windsor's Ryan Struthers was quick to tie the game up. London scored a few minutes later, pushing the Knights to a 4-3 victory.

The Spits will now travel to Saginaw to take on the Spirit.

The two teams have gone head-to-head seven times this season, with Windsor only winning one of those matches.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.