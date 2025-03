In the first match up between the Windsor Spitfires and Kingston this regular season, the Frontenacs came out on top in front their home crowd Friday night 4-2.

Spits centreman Luke McNamara scored both goals.

Next up, the Spitfires will travel to Ottawa to face-off against the 67s on Sunday afternoon.

Puck-drop is set for 2:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:05 p.m. on AM800.