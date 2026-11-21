The Windsor Spitfires dropped a 4-2 decision to the Sting in Sarnia Friday night.

Windsor’s two goals came in the second period from Alexander Karmanov at 11:08 and Jonathan Brown at 18:07, but it wasn’t enough as the Sting skated away with the victory.

The Spitfires return home Saturday night to take on the Peterborough Petes at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the pre-game show with Steve Bell beginning at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

Saturday is also Country Night. Fans can enjoy country-themed entertainment, music and test their skills on a mechanical bull in the fan zone.